E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Russia ‘concerned’ about fighting on Pak-Afghan border, calls for dialogue

Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 09:04pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Russia has expressed concern about the ongoing fighting between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, calling for a refrain from hostilities and the process of dialogue

In a statement posted on X, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted clashes involving aircraft and heavy weaponry across “virtually the entire border area”.

“There have been casualties on both sides. The civilian population is suffering, including Afghan refugees who have returned from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran,” she was quoted as saying.

“We once again call on Kabul and Islamabad to refrain from military confrontation and resolve their differences through dialogue based on mutual respect.”

Pak Afghan clashes

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe