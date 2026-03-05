Russia ‘concerned’ about fighting on Pak-Afghan border, calls for dialogue

Russia has expressed concern about the ongoing fighting between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, calling for a refrain from hostilities and the process of dialogue

In a statement posted on X, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted clashes involving aircraft and heavy weaponry across “virtually the entire border area”.

“There have been casualties on both sides. The civilian population is suffering, including Afghan refugees who have returned from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran,” she was quoted as saying.

“We once again call on Kabul and Islamabad to refrain from military confrontation and resolve their differences through dialogue based on mutual respect.”