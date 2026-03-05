E-Paper | March 05, 2026

‘Salman leaves captaincy fate to PCB’

Mohammad Yaqoob Published March 5, 2026
LAHORE: Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has left it to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to decide his future as skipper following the national team’s disappointing performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Salman, along with ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Salman briefed the PCB chief on the team’s performance in the World Cup and discussed the factors behind Pakistan’s poor showing in the tournament.

Sources said Salman conveyed to the chairman that he would accept the board’s decision if it chose not to retain him as captain.

According to sources, appointing a new captain in place of Salman may not be an easy task as no suitable replacement is currently visible, with several senior players also failing to meet expectations through their performances.

Shaheen, meanwhile, apprised the PCB chairman of his plans for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh, where the team will play a three-match One-day International series from March 11 to 15, with the squad scheduled to depart on March 8.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

