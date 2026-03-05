PM Shehbaz briefs Malaysian PM on Afghanistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has briefed his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on “recent developments regarding Afghanistan”.

In a post on X, the prime minister said he spoke with Ibrahim and briefed him “on recent developments regarding Afghanistan and Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism”.

The two “agreed to remain in close contact and coordinate our efforts for peace and stability in the region”.

The pair also expressed “deep concern” at the situation in the Middle East, following the US and Israel’s coordinated attack on Iran.