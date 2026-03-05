UK embassy says ‘temporarily’ withdrawing some staff from Bahrain

The United Kingdom has said that it was “temporarily” withdrawing some staff and their dependents from its Bahrain embassy as Iran presses on with its retaliation campaign in the Gulf, AFP reports.

“Due to the ongoing security situation, the UK has taken the precautionary step of temporarily withdrawing some embassy staff and their families,” it said in a statement on Instagram.

“Our embassy continues to operate,” it said, adding that “the situation is serious and we do not expect it to end in the coming days”.