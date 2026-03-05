Israel to attack Iran’s underground missile sites in second phase of war, sources say

Israel’s war in Iran is entering a second phase that will see its fighter jets attacking ballistic missile sites buried deep underground, two sources familiar with Israel’s military campaign have told Reuters.

The second phase will include bunkers storing ballistic missiles and equipment, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

One said Israel aimed to neutralise Iran’s ability to launch aerial attacks at Israel by the end of the war, which was also focused on taking out the Islamic Republic’s leadership.

A military spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its attack plans.