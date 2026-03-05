Azerbaijan president vows retaliation after 4 wounded in drone attack

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has threatened retaliation after four people were wounded in drone attacks on an airport and near a school that Aliyev blamed on Iran, AFP reports.

“Today, a terrorist act was carried out from the Iranian side against the territory of Azerbaijan,” Aliyev told a security council meeting.

Azerbaijan’s military “has been instructed to prepare and carry out retaliatory measures” and “placed on mobilisation level number one, and must be ready to conduct any operation,” he added.