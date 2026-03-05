E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Iranian drone hits airport in Azerbaijan: local media

Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 02:05pm
A drone launched from Iranian territory has struck an airport building in Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan and exploded, Azerbaijani media reports, according to AFP.

Two drones crossed from Iran yesterday before one of them crashed into Nakhichevan’s airport, the Azerbaijani news outlet Report said, without providing further details.

Video published on social media appeared to show smoke rising from the airport.

Azerbaijan says it has summoned the Iranian ambassador in order to issue a strong protest, condemning the attacks and demanding an explanation from Iran in a statement, Reuters reports.

It said Azerbaijan reserved the right to take “appropriate response measures”.

