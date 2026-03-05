Second Iranian ship heading to Sri Lanka after submarine attack

A second Iranian warship is heading towards Sri Lanka’s territorial waters, a day after a US submarine destroyed an Iranian frigate, killing at least 87 sailors, a minister told parliament.

Aocording to AFP, media minister Nalinda Jayatissa said the second Iranian warship was just outside Sri Lankan waters, but gave no further details.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is meeting top officials today to discuss a response to an Iranian request to enter the safety of the island’s waters, official sources said.

They said the vessel was carrying more than 100 crew and feared they too could be targeted the same way a sister vessel was sunk by a US submarine just off Sri Lanka’s southern coast yesterday.