France FM urges de-escalation in call to Iran counterpart

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called for de-escalation in the Middle East war in a conversation with his Iranian counterpart and reiterated concern about French nationals held in Iran, his ministry says according to AFP.

In yesterday’s call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Barrot “condemned the Iranian strikes, reaffirmed France’s commitment to stability in the Middle East, to de-escalation, and to the resumption of a demanding diplomatic dialogue, in compliance with international law”.

Barrot also expressed his country’s concern over the fate of “nationals detained in Iran”, calling for their “immediate and unconditional release”.