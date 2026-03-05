Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah says commander killed in strike

The Iraqi group Kataeb Hezbollah said on Thursday that one of its commanders was killed in a strike in southern Iraq the previous day, AFP reports.

Ahmad al-Hamidawi, the secretary-general of the armed faction, mourned in a statement the loss of a “great commander”, Ali Hussein al-Freiji, who had joined the group more than two decades ago.

Two sources from the faction told AFP on Wednesday that a strike hit a vehicle near the group’s main base in southern Iraq, killing two fighters.

The toll then rose to three, including the commander. One source described the attack as a “Zionist-US strike”.