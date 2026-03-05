WATCH: What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it so important? Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 12:04pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel @dawn.today Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have announced the closure of the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz for all vessel traffic and warned that any ship trying to transit the waterway would be attacked. The development sent shockwaves across global energy markets, with Asia expected to face the maximum pain. But what the Strait of Hormuz is and why it’s so important? Dawn-Adenauer senior fellow Muzhira Amin explains. DawnToday ♬ original sound - Dawn.com - Dawn.com