THE WEEK THAT WAS

Muamma | Hum TV, Wed-Thurs 8.00pm

Hum TV’s dark masterpiece continues to captivate aud­i­ences with Saba Qam­­ar’s mesmerising perfor­mance as the mysterious Jehan Ara.

True to the “Red Queen” archetype, Jehan Ara is locked in a constant battle of wits, fighting to maintain her position as the predator, to avoid becoming the prey. The now single Junaid (Ali Ansari) refuses to leave, desperate for Jehan Ara’s attention while she discards him easily. In a new twist, her driver, Ashiq Hussain (Hasan Fareed Khan), sneaks into her room and is caught. Lies and accusations fly, but Jehan Ara is always ahead of the game and Ashiq’s wife, Shazia (Nimra Shahid), trusts her mistress over her husband.

While misogyny is an oft-explored topic, this show is a rare exploration of misandry. Jehan Ara’s mistrust and contempt for men is based on her experiences, and each divorce — and humiliation — is a source of energy and secret pleasure for her. The next target on her horizon is her silly, lazy sister-in-law but, unlike the arrogant, over-confident men Jehan Ara usually deals with, this equally cunning woman may not be as easy to beat.

Ishq Mein Tere Sadqay | Geo TV, Daily 9.00pm

After many chance encounters from afar, Zulfikar Shah (Munib Butt) finally meets Noor (Anika Zulfikar), his dead wife Hoor’s twin. He understands that she is not Hoor, but his heart — and fate — keeps bringing them together.

Meanwhile, Noor is struggling with a marriage forced on her by her loving aunt. Her husband, Salaar (Ali Abbas), is a playboy who is openly committed to another woman, but conceals his behaviour from his wealthy parents. He hates Noor but wants to place the blame for breaking their nikaah on her.

This is a formulaic show with no depth and black-and-white characters, but moves briskly and passes for ‘unthinking’ entertainment. After her more serious, nuanced role in Qarz-i-Jaan, Anika Zulfikar proves she can play a more ‘commercial’ bholi larrki [naive girl] and still be believable. Munib Butt takes his role as a macho man seriously and grabs all the attention as a worthy hero. Ali Abbas makes for an amusing villain, with cruel but mischievous dialogues.

Kafeel | ARY, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

Zeba (Sanam Saeed) has spent her life protecting her children from her uncaring husband Jamshed/Jami (Emmad Irfani). Jami has been avaricious, manipulative and deceitful from the beginning but, when his womanising becomes blatant and he raises his hand at Zeba, it is the last straw.

Zeba finally takes the decision to leave and obtain a divorce. It’s no surprise that Jamshed’s sister Farhana (Momina Bajwa), who knowingly arranged this match, is shocked at the idea of divorce. For Jamshed’s family, Zeba was always a convenient lackey, bearing the burden of their good-for-nothing brother and freeing them from any obligations or accountability.

While this show makes some excellent points about responsibility and the meaning of marriage, it misses a few issues. The next generation of women has not learned from the past or Zeba, and their only goal in life seems to be marriage. Children who witness abusive relationships like this are damaged and require time to heal, yet Zeba’s daughters remain quite trusting of men and marriage.

What To Watch Out For (Or Not)

Leader | Hum TV, Coming soon

Hum TV presents another serial from controversial but commercially successful writer Radain Shah, with a story about political rivalry, starring Ali Raza and Kinza Hashmi.

Published in Dawn, ICON, March 8th, 2026