WATCH: Former US Marine protests against Iran war, forcibly removed Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 10:27am

US Senator Tim Sheehy intervenes as Capitol Police remove anti-war protester Brian McGinnis from a Senate hearing ◾️ McGinnis shouts 'No one wants to fight for Israel!' as he is lifted and carried out ◾️ Bystanders shout 'They broke his hand! A sitting US Senator just broke the hand of a Marine'