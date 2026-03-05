First UK repatriation flight from Middle East delayed: report

A British flight to repatriate UK nationals after the outbreak of war in the Middle East did not take off as scheduled from Oman and has been rescheduled for later today, Sky News reports.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The British Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart from Muscat at 7pm GMT on Wednesday, was open to British nationals and their spouses or partners and children, with the most vulnerable people having priority, the Foreign Office had said earlier.

“We have been told the plane will take off later today once the pilot has rested,” Sky News quoted an unnamed passenger, who was due to travel on the flight, as saying.

“We were told due to slow check-in and delays, the pilot had clocked his hours so needed to rest,” the passenger added.