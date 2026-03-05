E-Paper | March 05, 2026

First UK repatriation flight from Middle East delayed: report

Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 09:23am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A British flight to repatriate UK nationals after the outbreak of war in the Middle East did not take off as scheduled from Oman and has been rescheduled for later today, Sky News reports.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The British Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart from Muscat at 7pm GMT on Wednesday, was open to British nationals and their spouses or partners and children, with the most vulnerable people having priority, the Foreign Office had said earlier.

“We have been told the plane will take off later today once the pilot has rested,” Sky News quoted an unnamed passenger, who was due to travel on the flight, as saying.

“We were told due to slow check-in and delays, the pilot had clocked his hours so needed to rest,” the passenger added.

Spanish nationals, who are trapped in the Middle East amid the US and Israeli conflict with Iran, board a military repatriation flight at an unknown location in Oman, in this handout photo released on March 4, 2026. — Spanish Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Spanish nationals, who are trapped in the Middle East amid the US and Israeli conflict with Iran, board a military repatriation flight at an unknown location in Oman, in this handout photo released on March 4, 2026. — Spanish Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe