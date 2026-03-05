Iranian news agency Tasnim reported Thursday that several explosions were heard in Tehran and that Iran had activated its defences, reports AFP.
The blasts came after Iran launched several rounds of missiles at Israel early Thursday.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Iranian news agency Tasnim reported Thursday that several explosions were heard in Tehran and that Iran had activated its defences, reports AFP.
The blasts came after Iran launched several rounds of missiles at Israel early Thursday.