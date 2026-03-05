Atletico reach Copa del Rey final despite 3-0 loss at Barca

BARCELONA: Barcelona’s Marc Bernal (L) scores past Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Juan Musso during their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg at Camp Nou.—Reuters

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid reached the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2013 despite a 3-0 defeat by Barcelona on Tuesday, their 4-0 first-leg win in Madrid enough to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory in a breathless semi-final.

Barcelona came within a whisker of an improbable comeback after last month’s thrashing, with 18-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal, starting in place of the injured Frenkie De Jong, scoring in each half and Raphinha converting a penalty after Pedri was fouled.

“We’re in the final, that’s what matters,” Atletico keeper Juan Musso told Movistar Plus. “We knew it could be difficult. They’re one of the best teams in the world but we got through because we scored more goals than they did overall. That’s what’s all about.”

The hosts dominated from kickoff, knowing they required at least four goals to force extra time, and pinned Diego Simeone’s side deep inside their own half.

Lamine Yamal sparked the revival in the 30th minute, gliding past two defenders from a short corner before drilling a low cross for Bernal to convert from close range.

Atletico had a chance to ease the pressure but Ademola Lookman headed narrowly wide from a Marcos Llorente cross, with Barcelona doubling their lead shortly after, when defender Marc Pubill fouled Pedri inside the box in first-half stoppage time.

Raphinha sent the spot kick to the left as goalkeeper Juan Musso dived the other way.

Musso kept Atletico afloat after the break, producing a one-handed save to turn Pedri’s effort behind in the 54th minute and then denying Bernal from the edge of the area, before saving from Yamal twice.

The third goal arrived in the 72nd minute when Bernal volleyed home from a Joao Cancelo cross, leaving Barcelona one strike short of forcing extra time.

Instead, Atletico held on to progress and will face the winner of Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, with Sociedad carrying a 1-0 first-leg lead.

“A game like this makes you feel really proud of your team,” Barcelona captain Raphinha told Movistar Plus.

“If we continue playing like this, we’ll have a spectacular end to the season. I’m sure the fans are proud too, as demonstrated by what happened at the end of the match. We also know that we’re up against a team that defends its own.”

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026