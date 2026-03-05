Laplacettee dazzles

LAHORE: A superb six-goal show by Raul Laplacettee steered FG Polo to a nail-biting 7-6 win over BN Polo on the second day of the 63rd Allied Bank National Open Polo Championship here at the Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday.

At the end of the stipulated fifth chukker, the score was level at 6-6. Subsequently, the match was decided in the extra sudden death sixth chukker in which Ahmad Ali Tiwana struck the winner for FG Polo.

For BN Polo, Tito Ruiz Guinazu smashed five goals while team-mate Lao Abelenda added one.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026