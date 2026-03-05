Peace contingent on Afghan Taliban renouncing TTP: CDF Munir

• Tarar says almost 20 more Taliban killed, scores of locations targeted

• PM’s aide claims Operation Ghazab lil Haq objectives ‘almost achieved’

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday said that peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan could only prevail if the Taliban regime “renounced their support for terrorism and terrorist organisations”.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), CDF Munir made the remarks as he visited Wana in South Waziristan to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the Western border.

“He reiterated that peace could only prevail between both sides if the Afghan Taliban renounced their support for terrorism and terrorist organisations,” the statement said.

CDF Munir laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument to pay homage to those who had rendered sacrifices in defence of the motherland.

“He offered fateha and reaffirmed that the sacrifices of shuhada remain the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security and resilience,” it added.

During the visit, CDF Munir was given a comprehensive briefing on the security environment, ongoing intelligence-based operations and measures in place for border management, it said.

“The Field Marshal was briefed in detail regarding the ongoing Operation Ghazab Lil Haq and developments along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border,” it said.

It added that CDF Munir interacted with the officers and troops deployed in forward areas, commending their unwavering professionalism, operational vigilance, and high morale during the ongoing skirmishes.

“He lauded their steadfast commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and ensuring peace and stability in the region,” it said.

“The Field Marshal emphasised that the use of Afghan soil by Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan for acts of terrorism against Pakistan was unacceptable and all necessary measures would be taken to neutralise the threat emanating from across the border,” the statement said.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan while Fitna al Hindustan is a term designated for militant outfits in Balo­chistan.

“He reiterated that peace could only prevail between both sides if the Afghan Taliban renounced their support for terrorism and terrorist organisations,” the statement said.

Appreciating the Pakistan Army’s operational preparedness, CDF Munir also expressed full confidence in the combat readiness, synergy, and resilience of the formations deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, it concluded.

481 so far killed

Meanwhile, the armed forces killed 481 Afghan Taliban personnel so far as Ghazab lil Haq continued, up from 464 killed till Monday evening, according to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

In an update posted on X, Mr Tarar said that as of 4pm on March 4, security forces have injured over 696 Afghan Taliban personnel, destroyed 226 checkposts, and captured 35 posts. He further detailed that 198 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns have been destroyed, while 56 locations across Afghanistan have been “effectively” targeted by air.

Moreover, the army foiled an infiltration attempt by the Afghan Taliban and the TTP near Torkham in KP, Radio Pakistan reported, citing security sources. According to security sources, an Afghan Taliban commander was killed along with his associates while attempting to infiltrate.

Separately, PM’s political adviser Rana Sanaullah, who attended an in-camera briefing on Afghanistan, said Pakistan’s targets in Operation Ghazab lil Haq had “almost been achieved” and are being fortified now.

Speaking to Geo News, he stressed that Pakistan’s only demand was that the Afghan Taliban “do not allow their soil to be used for terrorism against us”. “So, if they back off from it, we have no fight with them,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026