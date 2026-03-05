US, Spain offer conflicting accounts on military cooperation amid war

• Washington claims course reversal on use of bases; Madrid ‘categorically’ denies any change of heart

• Europe pledges full solidarity with Spain after US president threatens full trade embargo

• Starmer dismisses Trump criticism, says UK and US have ‘special relationship’

MADRID: A tense diplomatic sta­ndoff between Washington and Madrid descended into confusion on Wednesday after the White House claimed Spain had agreed to cooperate in a US war on Iran, a statement the Spanish government immediately and categorically denied.

The dispute began after Spain refused to allow the US to use its military bases for an attack on Iran, prompting US President Donald Trump to threaten a full trade embargo against the key European ally.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced an apparent breakthrough. “It’s my understanding, over the past several hours, they’ve agreed to cooperate with the US military,” she said of Spain, without providing details.

But that assertion was swiftly rejected by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. “I categorically deny any change... our position on the use of the bases, on the war in the Middle East, on the bombardment of Iran, has not changed at all,” Albares told Cadena SER radio.

The standoff had prompted the France and European Union to present a united front earlier on Wednesday, pledging full solidarity with Spain.

The EU responded by reminding Washington of existing trade agreements and its commitment to a stable partnership, particularly during a time of global turmoil.

“We stand in full solidarity with all member states and all its citizens and, through our common trade policy, stand ready to act if necessary to safeguard EU interests,” said European Commission spokesman Olof Gill.

He noted that the EU expects the US to “fully honour the commitments undertaken” in a major trade deal concluded last year.

The bloc’s industry chief, Step­hane Sejourne, was more direct. “A threat to one member state is a threat to the whole European Union,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Sanchez to express his country’s “European solidarity in response to the recent threats of economic coercion targeting Spain,” his office said in a statement.

The friction extended to another key US ally, the United Kingdom, after Trump also castigated Prime Minister Keir Starmer and said “I’m not happy with the UK”.

However,, Starmer defended his government’s handling of the crisis, stating the “special relationship” between the two nations is defined by action, not rhetoric. He said he would respond to the escalating Middle East conflict with a “cool head”.

“American planes are operating out of British bases. ... British jets are shooting down drones and missiles to protect American lives in the Middle East on our joint bases. That is the special relationship in action,” Starmer told parliament.

“Hanging on to President Trump’s latest words is not the special relationship.”

In Madrid, Spanish officials defiantly rejected Trump’s threats. Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero said Spain “will not be vassals” to any other country and would not tolerate coercion.

“We are certainly not going to be anybody’s vassals, we won’t tolerate any threats and we’ll defend our values,” Montero told reporters.

Prime Minister Sanchez doubled down on his government’s anti-war stance in a televised national address, warning that the US-Israeli offensive against Iran risked triggering a global catastrophe.

Spain has denounced the bombings as “reckless and illegal,” a position that puts it at odds with many European allies who have withheld direct criticism.

“We’re not going to be complicit in something that’s bad for the world, nor contrary to our values and interests, simply to avoid reprisals from someone,” Sanchez said. He lashed out at leaders who “use the fog of war to hide their failure” at home.

“The position of the Spanish government can be summarised in four words: ‘No to the war,’” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026