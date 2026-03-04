Qatar PM holds call with Iran’s Araghchi, urges ‘immediate halt’ to attacks on Gulf countries

Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has spoken with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over the phone, as Tehran pressed its missile and drone campaign against Gulf states, including Qatar, AFP reports.

The Qatari PM has urged “an immediate halt to these attacks”, according to a statement by Doha’s foreign ministry and has accused Tehran of seeking to “harm its neighbours and drag them into a war that is not theirs”.

Sheikh Mohammed has said Iran had “struck civilian and residential areas within the State of Qatar”, despite Araghchi’s assertion that “the Iranian missile attacks were directed at American interests and did not target the State of Qatar”.