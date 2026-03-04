E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Security chief Larijani claims ‘500 American soldiers killed’ in past few days

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:54pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Ali Larijani, the head of Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council, has claimed on X that 500 US troops have been killed in the ongoing conflict within just a few days.

Addressing US President Donald Trump, Tehran’s security chief says he was “swayed by [Israeli PM] Netanyahu’s clownish antics [and] has dragged the American people into an unjust war with Iran”.

“Now he must calculate: with over 500 American soldiers killed in just the past few days, does America still come first — or Israel?”

Larijani has also warned that assassinating Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “will exact a heavy price”.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe