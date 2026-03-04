Oil tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz down 90pc: Kpler

Oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has plunged by 90 per cent since the outbreak of US-Israeli attacks on Iran, AFP reports citing energy market intelligence firm Kpler.

Iranian military officials say they have completely choked off traffic through the waterway that a fifth of the world’s crude oil supplies transit, but Kpler said some are risking the trip.

“Unlike several other vessel segments where movements have largely ceased, some tankers are still travelling east and west through the strait, with a number of voyages occurring under AIS blackouts,” said Kpler’s Principal Freight Analyst Matt Wright, referring to the MarineTraffic tracking system.