US’s top military officer says Iran firing fewer missiles, drones

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine says that Iran is firing fewer drones and missiles since the start of the conflict.

“As of this morning, US Central Command (Centcom) is making steady progress,” Gen Caine has said, addressing a Pentagon briefing. “Iran’s theatre ballistic missile shots fired are down 86 per cent from the first day of fighting, with a 23pc decrease just in the last 24 hours.”

The US’ top military officer added that one-way attack drone launches have fallen by 73pc since the opening days of the war, and that this has allowed Centcom to establish “localised air superiority” across Iran’s southern coast.