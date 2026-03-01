Death toll from protest near US Consulate in Karachi rises to 9

The number of casualties from the protest near the US Consulate in Karachi has risen to 9, with another 32 left injured.

Executive Director of Civil Hospital Karachi’s (CHK) trauma centre, Dr Mohammad Sabir Memon, told Dawn that nine men had died and 32 were injured in the wake of protests near the consulate.

According to a list of casualties he shared with Dawn, the injuries and wounds to all resulted from “gunshots”.