UAE intercepts 3 ballistic missiles, 121 of 129 incoming drones

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence has said its air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles today and detected 129 drones, of which 121 were intercepted, while eight fell within the territory of the state.

The ministry stated that since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression, 189 ballistic missiles launched towards the UAE have been detected, with 175 missiles destroyed, 13 falling into the sea and one missile landing within the territory.

“A total of 941 Iranian drones have also been detected, of which 876 were intercepted, while 65 fell within the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed,” the ministry said.

The resulting incidents have resulted in three deaths and “78 minor injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationalities”.