First UK repatriation flight to leave Oman tonight

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 01:17pm
A British chartered flight will leave Oman this evening, prioritising vulnerable UK nationals who want to leave the region after the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, Reuters reports citing the British Foreign Office.

British Airways, which is currently unable to fly from Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv, said it would also operate a flight from Oman in the early hours of Thursday local time.

The Foreign Office said the chartered flight would depart from Muscat at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday (12am PKT on Thursday). It said it would be open to British nationals and their spouses or partners and children, but would prioritise the most vulnerable first.

“British nationals should not make their way to the Muscat International Airport unless they are called,” it said.

