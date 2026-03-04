US troops being told Iran war intended to bring about Armageddon, watchdog says

American service members across every branch of the military have been told by commanders that the US-Israeli war on Iran is intended to induce the Biblical end times, or Armageddon, according to complaints lodged with a US watchdog, reports Anadolu Agency.

“This morning our commander opened up the combat readiness status briefing by urging us to not be ‘afraid’ as to what is happening with our combat operations in Iran right now,” a non-commissioned officer said in an emailed complaint lodged with the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF).

“He urged us to tell our troops that this was ‘all part of God’s divine plan’ and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ,” it added.

The MRFF is a non-profit dedicated to ensuring religious freedom for members of the US military.