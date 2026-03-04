Drug shortage

THE prolonged and unexplained unavail-ability in Pakistan of verapamil brands, especially the sustained-release (SR) category, is alarming because the drug happens to be a life-saving calcium channel blocker that is essential for treating hypertension and cardiac arrhythmias.

For the last 36 years, I have been taking this medication under medical super-vision, and for patients like me, it is not optional; it is critical for maintaining stable blood pressure (BP) and preventing cardiac rhythm disturbances.

Abrupt discontinuation or unplanned switching after decades of stable use poses serious risks, including hypertensive crises, arrhythmias, stroke and heart failure. For several months now, the said medicine, previously manufactured by a multinational pharmaceutical company, has been unavailable nationwide.

Disturbingly, there is no equivalent verapamil SR formulation available in the local market, leaving thousands of cardiac patients vulnerable and exposed.

The unavailability of such an essential medication undermines the constitutional right to life and healthcare. The absence of transparency and contingency planning in addressing this shortage reflects a significant gap in regulatory oversight and public health preparedness.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) should investigate the cause of this shortage and clarify the status of the medicine’s registration, production and import. The relevant ministry must ensure that emergency steps are taken to procure or import alternative verapamil SR formulations.

The government should take notice of recurring shortages of critical medicines in the market, and direct the generation of some national mechanism to prevent disruptions of life-saving drugs. This issue requires urgent action from the authorities in order to protect patients’ health and lives.

Zahid Hussein

Lahore

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026