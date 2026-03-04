E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Drug shortage

From the Newspaper Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:28am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE prolonged and unexplained unavail-ability in Pakistan of verapamil brands, especially the sustained-release (SR) category, is alarming because the drug happens to be a life-saving calcium channel blocker that is essential for treating hypertension and cardiac arrhythmias.

For the last 36 years, I have been taking this medication under medical super-vision, and for patients like me, it is not optional; it is critical for maintaining stable blood pressure (BP) and preventing cardiac rhythm disturbances.

Abrupt discontinuation or unplanned switching after decades of stable use poses serious risks, including hypertensive crises, arrhythmias, stroke and heart failure. For several months now, the said medicine, previously manufactured by a multinational pharmaceutical company, has been unavailable nationwide.

Disturbingly, there is no equivalent verapamil SR formulation available in the local market, leaving thousands of cardiac patients vulnerable and exposed.

The unavailability of such an essential medication undermines the constitutional right to life and healthcare. The absence of transparency and contingency planning in addressing this shortage reflects a significant gap in regulatory oversight and public health preparedness.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) should investigate the cause of this shortage and clarify the status of the medicine’s registration, production and import. The relevant ministry must ensure that emergency steps are taken to procure or import alternative verapamil SR formulations.

The government should take notice of recurring shortages of critical medicines in the market, and direct the generation of some national mechanism to prevent disruptions of life-saving drugs. This issue requires urgent action from the authorities in order to protect patients’ health and lives.

Zahid Hussein
Lahore

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe