Markram eyes ‘fresh start’ for unbeaten South Africa in semi-final battle against New Zealand

KOLKATA: South African captain Aiden Markram on Tuesday said his team’s win over New Zealand in the group phase will count for nothing in the T20 World Cup semi-final, which will be a “completely fresh start”.The two teams clash at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in the first semi-final on Wednesday, with both having never lifted a cricket World Cup.

South Africa are the only unbeaten side in the last four and are trying to rid themselves of a reputation for choking in the final stages at World Cups. They have been the team to beat in this edition and got the better of New Zealand by seven wickets in a group game in Ahmedabad on Feb 15.

“We had a good run against them [New Zealand] in the group stages, but both teams have played a lot of cricket since then,” Markram told reporters.

“It’s a completely fresh start tomorrow and it being a semi-final which is exciting as well.

“I don’t think it’s as straightforward as just being able to repeat that.

“We’ll try to bring our best game to the front again.”

South Africa suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados, when they needed 30 off 30 balls with six wickets and lost by seven runs after a clatter of wickets.

South Africa beat India and the West Indies in the Super Eights to have many marking them down as the favourites to lift the trophy.

“With regards to being favourites or not, that’s all different people’s opinions,” said Markram.

“We as a team really just try to focus on putting good games of cricket together and playing that exciting brand that we’ve been trying to play for the last 18 months or so.”

Markram has led South Africa from the front with 268 runs including three half-centuries and a top score of 86 not out in seven matches. He holds an impressive captaincy record of 15 wins in 16 T20 World Cup matches with the only defeat in the 2024 final.

“The senior guys in the team, we lean on them a lot. They help guide you and lead you when you have a few doubts,” said Markram.

“I think because of that and a really strong group of players over the years, we’ve developed that. Fortunately, it reflects well, but it’s definitely a reflection on the group as a whole.”

‘NZ Back themselves in one-off games’

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said underdogs New Zealand back themselves against anyone in “one-off games”.

Santner admitted that unbeaten South Africa, who comfortably beat New Zealand in the group stage, were “very good”.

New Zealand’s Mark Chapman bats in the nets as team-mate Daryl Mitchell looks on during a training session at the Eden Gardens.—AFP

New Zealand have lost twice, also falling to England in the Super Eights, and squeaked into the semi-finals on net run-rate ahead of Pakistan. South Africa, by contrast, enjoyed statement wins over India and the West Indies in the second phase.

“Whether you want to call us the underdogs or not, I think for us it is everyone’s goal throughout the tournament to get to this stage,” Santner told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

“We are here now and we back ourselves on one-off games against most teams, being able to adapt as quick as we can to what’s in front of us.

“South Africa look like a very good outfit as they have shown.

“I guess they are in the same boat as us now, it is one game and you are into the final,” stated the left-arm spinner.

New Zealand and South Africa have never won a cricket World Cup in either 50-over or T20 formats.

New Zealand will be playing their fourth semi-final in the last five T20 World Cups. They reached the final in 2021 but lost to Australia. South Africa reached their maiden final in 2024, losing to India.

“It is probably two teams that have been in and around it for a long time. We know the heartbreak of South Africa two years ago,” the New Zealand skipper said.

“It is whoever turns up on the day tomorrow, whoever sees the conditions the best.”

New Zealand are the only semi-finalist to lose more than once in the tournament and defeated only two Test playing nations on the way to the last four — Afghanistan and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

“We haven’t probably played the perfect game throughout this tournament,” said Santner. “That’s a good thing for us, if we can put it all together it can put us in a pretty good position.

“I think there is no real hiding or secrets about what South Africa are going to bring.

“We know they are probably going to roll out the same team and a very good team.”

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry returned home for the birth of his second child after the defeat to England in Colombo on Friday.Santner said the bowler would have arrived back later on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026