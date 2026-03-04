E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Global trouble may suck Pakistan in

From the Newspaper Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THIS is with reference to the report “Khamenei’s assassination brings world to precipice of chaos” (March 2). The joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, resulting in the decapitation of its leadership and the killing of civilians, particularly innocent schoolgirls, has once again underscored the significance of Thucydides’ classical thoughts about an anarchic world order where being weak is no excuse.

From the very beginning, the Zionist regime of Israel has never hesitated in eliminating whatever it perceives as a threat — Saddam’s Iraq, Qadhafi’s Libya or Assad’s Syria. The broader strategic objective appears to be complete Israeli dominance across West Asia. Without neutralising revolutionary Iran, that key objective remains unfinished.

It is foolhardy, however, to believe that Israel will stop after Iran’s fallout. The next strategic targets could well be Pakistan and Turkiye. These are the only two Muslim countries possessing powerful and advanced military machines, a factor Israeli strategic planners never exclude from their long-term equations.

Recently, a former Israeli prime minister and current opposition leader Naftali Bennett described Turkiye and Pakistan as an emerging Sunni Islamic bloc that, in his view, could pose a threat to the Zionist state. In Pakistan’s case, particu- larly, its nuclear deterrence has for long unsettled Western powers.

Nuclear deterrence alone, however, may not suffice for Pakistan, and Nato’s Article 5 may not prove to be a dependable shield for Turkiye if the proverbial push comes to shove. Both states, therefore, require credible and sustainable conventional deterrence. A functional strategic align-ment between them — one that operates effectively in moments of crisis — would be essential. The primary objective must be the expansion of robust ballistic and cruise missile capabilities alongside the modernisation of air, electronic and cyber defences. Central to this effort is the integration of land, air, and sea forces through enhanced joint coordination and multi-domain exercises.

Having said that much, strategy abroad demands stability at home. Pakistan, with volatile eastern and western borders, cannot afford prolonged political instability. This should immediately attract the attention of our planners and strategists.

Abdullah Ali
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe