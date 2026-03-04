E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Environmental crisis

From the Newspaper Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:28am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE ecological stability of Wahi Pandhi and the surrounding katcha region is currently under severe threat due to the accelerating impact of climate change. The katcha belt, being the natural drainage path for the Kirthar Range, is witnessing a dangerous shift in weather patterns. The intensification of unpredictable flash floods has become a recurring nightmare.

These hill torrents, which are exacerbated by erratic rainfall, frequently inundate the fertile plains, destroying indigenous crops and displacing communities whose livelihoods depend entirely on this terrain.

Besides, the area is grappling with soaring thermal anomalies. Extreme heatwaves during summers are not only endangering public health, but are also accelerating the depletion of the subsoil water table.

In the katcha region, where access to piped water is simply non-existent, the rapid recession of groundwater has led to an acute shortage of clean drinking water, creating a rather burgeoning humanita-rian concern.

Also, the environmental degradation is significantly undermining the tourism and economic potential of the region, whih is the gateway to Gorakh Hill. The loss of indigenous vegetation and the lack of climate-resilient planning are eroding the natural heritage of the area.

Without immediate intervention, such as the construction of delay-action dams to regulate the hill torrents and large-scale afforestation, the socioeco-nomic fabric of Wahi Pandhi and the katcha belt faces an existential threat.

Muhammad Awais Rustamani
Wahi Pandhi

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe