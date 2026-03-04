Environmental crisis

THE ecological stability of Wahi Pandhi and the surrounding katcha region is currently under severe threat due to the accelerating impact of climate change. The katcha belt, being the natural drainage path for the Kirthar Range, is witnessing a dangerous shift in weather patterns. The intensification of unpredictable flash floods has become a recurring nightmare.

These hill torrents, which are exacerbated by erratic rainfall, frequently inundate the fertile plains, destroying indigenous crops and displacing communities whose livelihoods depend entirely on this terrain.

Besides, the area is grappling with soaring thermal anomalies. Extreme heatwaves during summers are not only endangering public health, but are also accelerating the depletion of the subsoil water table.

In the katcha region, where access to piped water is simply non-existent, the rapid recession of groundwater has led to an acute shortage of clean drinking water, creating a rather burgeoning humanita-rian concern.

Also, the environmental degradation is significantly undermining the tourism and economic potential of the region, whih is the gateway to Gorakh Hill. The loss of indigenous vegetation and the lack of climate-resilient planning are eroding the natural heritage of the area.

Without immediate intervention, such as the construction of delay-action dams to regulate the hill torrents and large-scale afforestation, the socioeco-nomic fabric of Wahi Pandhi and the katcha belt faces an existential threat.

Muhammad Awais Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026