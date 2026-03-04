E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Who will bell the cat?

THE United States has a long history of attacking countries, breaching inter-national norms of diplomacy, and shame-lessly violating state sovereignty. Do these actions not warrant condemnation and imposition of sanctions against the US? Many in the international community would agree, but would rather move away wondering who will bell the cat.

Iran was once again on the negotiating table and its foreign minister had formally announced that good headways had been made in the fresh round of parlays. But the unholy nexus of US and Israel still attacked Iran, sabotaging the whole process. Should the world not question the credibility of any future negotiations or diplomacy with the US? After all, it simply does not follow any established norms. Then, should the US be trusted?

The latest happenings should work as a wake-up call for the Muslim world. Arab leaders have often fallen prey to the trap laid out by the US-Israel machinery. They have given land for naval and air bases for American US forces in the name of ensuring their security. But, security against whom? Israel? That is a joke, really.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz
Islamabad

