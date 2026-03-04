Hezbollah says it targeted Haifa naval base with missiles

Hezbollah has said it targeted northern Israel’s Haifa naval base, its 12th attack of the day as Israel continued to strike Lebanon, reports AFP.

In a statement, the group said that “in response to the criminal Israeli aggression that struck dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburbs”, it targeted the base with “a barrage of high-quality missiles” at 8pm local time.

The Israeli military had said shortly after 8pm that several incoming projectiles were detected, and most were shot down.