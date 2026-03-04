E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Munitions debris falls in Tel Aviv area after new wave of Iran missiles: police

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 02:50am
Munitions debris have fallen late in the Tel Aviv area, where a woman suffered mild shrapnel injuries, AFP reports citing police, which claimed that Iran had launched two waves of missiles toward Israel within 30 minutes.

“A short time ago, reports were received by the Israel police regarding the fall of munition debris in the Tel Aviv District. Police officers and bomb disposal experts are operating to secure and isolate the affected areas,” the force said in a statement reporting the first wave of missiles.

Minutes later, the military claimed that a second wave of missile was launched from Iran, which were followed by blasts, AFP journalists reported.


