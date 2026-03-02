Govt to act against illegal Afghan nationals under Foreigners Act to enforce single visa regime

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday decided to fully implement the single visa regime.

Action under the Foreigners Act 1946 will be taken against illegal Afghan nationals for the implementation of the single visa regime.

The decision was made at a meeting held to review law and order and security arrangements in the capital city.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary Interior retired Capt Mohammad Khurram Agha.

It was decided to further accelerate the combing operation against illegal foreign nationals and expand its scope.

According to a press release issued by the CDA, the meeting was attended by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and other officers. The deputy commissioners and district police officers of Rawalpindi, Haripur, Murree and Attock also participated via Zoom.

The secretary said it was the commitment of the government to ensure the security and safety of the country by making effective legal action against illegal foreign nationals.

The CDA chief, while informing about the measures taken so far against illegal foreign nationals, said legal action continued against landlords who provided residences to illegally residing foreign nationals.

He said that FIRs were being registered against those providing business premises to illegally residing foreign nationals.

He added that data of foreign nationals returning from all districts had been integrated with the central dashboard of the Ministry of Interior.

The secretary interior said that no relocation programme had been implemented by the ministry.

He said that the local community should also be involved in order to get rid of illegally residing foreign nationals.

The IGP said that Negahban committees have been formed in the capital.

He directed that officers from other districts should also form committees in their respective districts to address the issue of illegal foreigners.

The secretary directed officers from all districts should ensure strict checking at the entry and exit points of their respective districts.

He said that the presence of police personnel and administration should be increased for checking, and security should be enhanced at all important locations, places of worship, mosques and important and sensitive buildings.

The IGP added that a mechanism had been made for monitoring highways, commercial centres and residential areas through Safe City cameras.

He said close surveillance was being kept on suspicious activities and individuals and data of such elements had been compiled.

