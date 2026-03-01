Crackdown on illegal Afghan nationals intensified in Islamabad amid heightened security

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad district administration has intensified action against illegal Afghan nationals as security measures have been beefed up in Rawalpindi and Azad Kashmir in view of the current security situation.

In Islamabad, the administration urged citizens to immediately report the presence of illegal Afghan refugees to the relevant police station or district authorities.

It warned that action would also be taken against those hosting or sheltering illegal refugees. Magistrates have been instructed to check the documents of suspicious individuals, while assistant commissioners have been directed to ensure strict implementation of document checks at pickets and checkpoints.

Afghan nationals without valid visas will be arrested, and no Afghan national will be allowed to engage in business activities without a visa. Instructions in this regard have also been issued to trade unions and traders in vegetable and fruit markets. Strict legal action will be taken against those conducting business with or providing employment to illegal Afghan refugees.

Managements of bus terminals have been asked to obtain security-related NOCs

Managements of bus terminals and stands have been asked to obtain security-related NOCs and will not be allowed to operate without them.

Earlier, a meeting of the special task force on action against foreigners was held in Islamabad, attended by police and administration officers from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Haripur and Murree, as well as officials from the interior ministry, Nadra, PTA and other departments. The meeting reviewed progress on action against illegal foreigners and was briefed on measures taken so far. Officials said the process of repatriating illegally residing foreigners was ongoing and that most had returned voluntarily. FIRs are being registered against illegal residents and those providing them accommodation or business premises.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed that illegal settlements be eliminated through strict measures and that data from all districts be linked to the interior ministry’s central dashboard.

PTA officials said the process of blocking SIMs of illegal immigrants was underway.

In Rawalpindi, security has been placed on high alert. Snap checking and screening have been tightened at joint and special pickets, inter-provincial highways and internal and external routes.

SSP Operations, divisional SPs and SDPOs are supervising field arrangements. Transport hubs and passengers are being closely monitored, while search and combing operations are underway around sensitive locations.

Elite Force, Dolphin Squad and police mobiles have been deployed for continuous patrolling, and Safe City cameras are monitoring key areas round the clock.

Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak has ordered stricter security measures across the division and directed that village committees be reactivated or formed where absent. He also called for joint mock exercises by rescue, civil defence and police departments, enhanced security at Ramadan bazaars and public places, and a special audit of security at educational institutions.

Authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have also heightened emergency response and internal security preparedness. The State Disaster Management Authority imposed a ban on leave for its staff and Rescue 1122 personnel. Control rooms at district and tehsil levels have been directed to remain functional round the clock.

At a meeting of the Regional Coordination Committee in Muzaffarabad, participants reviewed the internal security situation and progress on repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals. It was decided to strengthen security at mosques, seminaries, schools, hospitals and bus terminals.

Separately, the AJK government imposed a 30-day ban on outdoor drone flying across the territory, citing security concerns. The ban does not apply to indoor event coverage or operations by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Ten Afghan nationals residing illegally, were rounded up across Attock district during a large-scale search and combing operation, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to police sources, the Afghan nationals were shifted to an Afghan refugee camp under legal procedures.

Separately, in view of the border and security situation, 13 individuals were arrested under the Tenancy Act for failing to comply with mandatory tenant registration requirements in Rawalpindi.

Besides, police and allied agencies have been placed on high alert across Rawalpindi, while a large-scale search and combing operation is underway.

Under similar act, as many as 31 people were arrested and cases were registered for violations of the Tenancy Act on Friday. — Tariq Naqash & Amjad Iqbal also contributed to this report from Muzaffarabad and Taxila.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2026