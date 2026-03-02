E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Three cops booked for filing fake drug case

Our Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SAHIWAL: The Saddar police Pakpattan registered a case against ASI Muhammad Anwar, two constables, and four others for framing a false drug case against a bank officer’s brother-in-law, Shaukat Hayat.

The incident occurred on Jan 14, 2026, when Shaukat Hayat was arrested and falsely accused of possessing narcotics in his car.

According to details, Shaukat Hayat was traveling with his sister-in-law Aisha, a woman bank officer, when they were stopped by the police at a checkpoint.

The police planted narcotics in their vehicle and arrested Shaukat Hayat later.

Following an inquiry, the case was found to be false, and DPO Pakpattan Javed Chadhar ordered the registration of a case against the ASI, two constables, and four others. The police have registered a case under sections 341 of Pakistan Penal Code, 155-C of Police Order, and 9 of Anti-Narcotics Act.

The DPO has suspended the ASI and two constables and ordered their arrest.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe