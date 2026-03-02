Three cops booked for filing fake drug case

SAHIWAL: The Saddar police Pakpattan registered a case against ASI Muhammad Anwar, two constables, and four others for framing a false drug case against a bank officer’s brother-in-law, Shaukat Hayat.

The incident occurred on Jan 14, 2026, when Shaukat Hayat was arrested and falsely accused of possessing narcotics in his car.

According to details, Shaukat Hayat was traveling with his sister-in-law Aisha, a woman bank officer, when they were stopped by the police at a checkpoint.

The police planted narcotics in their vehicle and arrested Shaukat Hayat later.

Following an inquiry, the case was found to be false, and DPO Pakpattan Javed Chadhar ordered the registration of a case against the ASI, two constables, and four others. The police have registered a case under sections 341 of Pakistan Penal Code, 155-C of Police Order, and 9 of Anti-Narcotics Act.

The DPO has suspended the ASI and two constables and ordered their arrest.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026