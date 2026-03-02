Doctors in 14 hospitals appointed on locum basis

LAHORE: The Punjab government has made appointment of medical officers/women medical officers as ‘locum doctors’ in 14 different teaching hospitals of the province under Section 5 of Punjab Locum Hiring Act 2025.

The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has issued a formal notification in this respect.

The services of doctors have been obtained as medical officers/women medical officers under Section 5 of the Act. The locum doctors shall immediately report to the concerned medical superintendent along with all their original certificates/degrees and registration certificates.

The medical superintendent shall ensure that the locum doctors are neither post-graduate trainees nor in any government service. The locum doctors shall work under the administrative authority of the concerned MS and shall be paid as per the prescribed rules.

The duty period shall be eight hours per day and the selected doctors shall be bound to register their attendance regularly. The MS shall verify that the locum doctors have performed their duties during the prescribed shift.

The appointment/continuation of doctors in the office shall be at the discretion of the department. Appointment on locum basis shall not confer the right to permanent employment in any case. If the locum doctor wishes to leave work at any time, he shall inform the concerned medical superintendent at least two days in advance.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026