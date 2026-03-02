E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Man hurt in gas explosion

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
KARACHI: A man was injured and his flat was partially damaged in a gas explosion in North Karachi on Sunday, rescue services officials said.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said that a room on the ninth-floor flat in Sector 11-E was filled with gas due to a leakage. The explosion apparently occurred when a matchstick was struck, he said.

He said fire tenders reached the scene and brought the blaze under control. However, one man sustained injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in North Nazimabad after being provided with first aid, he added.

The spokesperson said the injured man was reportedly the sole occupant of the flat.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

