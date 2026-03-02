Court dismisses bail plea of man in rape case

KARACHI: A sessions court has dismissed the bail application of a man in a case pertaining to sexually assaulting a physically challenged woman.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mirza Tauseef Ahmed, who is also presiding officer of the Gender-Based Violence Court (Central), dismissed the bail application of the accused, observing that the “complainant’s testimony and medical evidence prima facie establish the involvement of the accused, and where the statutory grounds urged by defence are not applicable, the accused does not qualify for release on bail”.

According to state prosecutor Hina Naz Shams, the complainant had testified that she had come to Karachi from Punjab to live with her husband. The prosecutor added that she came to know later that her husband had contracted a second marriage, and he had allegedly forced her to do domestic work to earn money.

However, upon her refusal, her husband forced her into prostitution, and one day her husband brought the accused, who had allegedly raped her in 2023.

Later, after involving her relative, the complainant managed to register a case against the accused as well as her husband, who has been declared an absconder in the case.

During the argument, the defence counsel contended that the complainant had implicated the accused persons over her husband’s second marriage.

In its order, the court observed that the contention of the defence counsel that “the FIR was lodged due to revenge arising from second marriage does not carry weight, as the direct evidence of the victim and corroborative medical evidence strongly connect the accused with the commission of the offence”.

