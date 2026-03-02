E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Court dismisses bail plea of man in rape case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: A sessions court has dismissed the bail application of a man in a case pertaining to sexually assaulting a physically challenged woman.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mirza Tauseef Ahmed, who is also presiding officer of the Gender-Based Violence Court (Central), dismissed the bail application of the accused, observing that the “complainant’s testimony and medical evidence prima facie establish the involvement of the accused, and where the statutory grounds urged by defence are not applicable, the accused does not qualify for release on bail”.

According to state prosecutor Hina Naz Shams, the complainant had testified that she had come to Karachi from Punjab to live with her husband. The prosecutor added that she came to know later that her husband had contracted a second marriage, and he had allegedly forced her to do domestic work to earn money.

However, upon her refusal, her husband forced her into prostitution, and one day her husband brought the accused, who had allegedly raped her in 2023.

Later, after involving her relative, the complainant managed to register a case against the accused as well as her husband, who has been declared an absconder in the case.

During the argument, the defence counsel contended that the complainant had implicated the accused persons over her husband’s second marriage.

In its order, the court observed that the contention of the defence counsel that “the FIR was lodged due to revenge arising from second marriage does not carry weight, as the direct evidence of the victim and corroborative medical evidence strongly connect the accused with the commission of the offence”.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe