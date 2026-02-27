A two-party system is need of the hour

THE partition of the subcontinent took place on the basis of the two-nation theory, resulting in the emergence of two nations. But today, the question is: are we truly one nation under the green crescent flag? A nation founded on a single ideology has today fragmented into countless ideologies, thoughts and interests. We have divided ourselves so deeply along provincial, political, religious, sectarian, familial and linguistic lines that our collective national identity has become blurred.

We have become so entangled in poli-tical, religious and ideological differences that we do not even realise how, step by step, we fell, and are falling, prey to dis-unity and developing anti-state tendencies. At times for personal interests, at times for political gains, and at times in the name of deprivation, we raise our voices against the state.

We use the lack of education, resources, facilities and employment as a tool to propagate vested interests, become victims of external propaganda, and even attack our own institutions. We exaggerate differences of language, dress, land and identity so much that, while fighting for ‘rights’, we end up playing into the hands of the enemies of the state. While we often talk about conspiracies of external enemies, the truth is that we are the ones who have weakened the foundations of our state. When will we learn? When will we be ready to become one nation again?

For democracy, economic stability and national prosperity, reforms in the country’s democratic and electoral system are essential. Strengthening the federal system and. indeed, implementing a uniform system of governance across the country is the need of the hour. Establishing a two-party system should given a try in the current context. To end the state of fragmentation, a two-party system is but inevitable, where one party governs and the other serves as the opposition. We need a strong government and an even stronger opposition.

Furthermore, there should be a clearly defined age limit for all members of the national and provincial assemblies. Also, reforms should be made in intra-party election laws, like, for instance, an individual should be eligible to contest elections for party leadership for a term of, say, three years, and only up to three times in a lifetime. Likewise, an individual should be eligible to contest elections for prime minister or chief minister only three times.

In a two-party system, it should be mandatory that each party operates across the entire country under one name and one manifesto. This will promote uniformity, unity and national harmony.

Out of the two houses of parliament, the abolition of the upper house (Senate) is necessary to reduce government expenditure and make legislation more effective. Reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies should also be abolished. The constitutional term of assemblies and governments should be reduced to four years, and the unlimited powers granted to provinces under the 18th Amendment should be curtailed to make the federal system effective and functional again.

A two-party system will provide political stability, reduce unnecessary chaos, and move national development machinery in a clear direction. Without due political stability, economic prosperity is impossible, and, in turn, without economic prosperity, national sovereignty remains only a dream.

Syed Saqlain Hussain Kazmi

Muzaffarabad

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2026