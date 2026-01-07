Democratic leadership pushes for compromise, not fight: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Leadership in a democracy requires compromise and engagem­ent, not repeated confrontation that jeopardises governance and political standing, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said.

During an appearance on private TV channel on Tuesday, the prime minister’s adviser on political affairs noted that PTI founder Imran Khan had so far refused to agree to dialogue and had responded negatively whenever an offer was made.

He said that as a political leader operating in a democratic system, he felt compelled to advise Mr Khan to abandon his years-old entrenched confrontational approach, and opt for dialogue instead.

Mr Sanaullah advised the PTI to abandon its hostile stance towards the state, which was endangering Imran Khan’s political influence and the stability of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He highlighted the PM had repeatedly extended an official offer for talks, which the PTI had failed to take seriously, instead resorted to criticism and negative rhetoric.

Rana Sanaullah says PTI’s hostile stance towards state endangers Imran’s popularity, KP govt stability

Mr Sanaullah called such attitude undemocratic, noting that persistent clashes with the state only invite political danger and weaken public trust in the party. He called on the opposition party to seize the opportunity for dialogue before the harsh stance causes irreparable political harm.

In response to a query, the PML-N stalwart challenged the PTI to go ahead and hold any gathering they wished, stressing that the state was not intimidated.

Once their “street movement” concludes, the PTI should seriously reconsider its stance on dialogue, Mr Sanaullah said, emphasising that confrontation only invites risk and that meaningful engagement remains the democratic and prudent path forward.

Asked about PTI leaders’ meetings with Imran Khan, he said the court had laid down a procedure for meetings, which the PTI general secretary had agreed to follow. He said that the party must operate within the constitutional and legal framework, adding that PTI had repeatedly violated these undertakings. He emphasised that jail authorities had the right to restrict any gatherings where the risk of anarchy or disorder existed.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026