Politics of chaos, violence may close the door to dialogue: Sana

TOBA TEK SINGH: The option for a dialogue might not be available after politics of chaos and violence, warned Senator Rana Sanaullah.

He was speaking at a ceremony in Faisalabad on Sunday held for laying the foundation stone of the new building of the Sandalbar Police Station as well as gas supply and road construction projects on the Aminpur Bangla Road.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered talks but the opponents adopted the path of violence. He said the politics of chaos would fail miserably, after which there may be no option for talks.

He said the criminal elements were a scourge for which there should be no leniency from the state. Those who were punished should apologise for their mistakes instead of portraying themselves as the oppressed, he added.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Sanaullah said that some elements were trying to damage the state through protests and strikes but no action against the state would be tolerated.

He said that no political party, including the PTI, could ever succeed through violence and anti-state movements.

He said that propaganda was being spread that the textile industry and other businesses were being shut down, however, the fact was that Pakistan had averted default.

The senator said that their opponents had introduced a culture of abuse and hatred on social media and promoted political revenge and fake cases were made against political opponents during the PTI government.

He said those who did wrong would have to face the consequences and they should apologise to the nation for the culture of hatred, false cases and ridicule.

He said Nawaz Sharif had not taken revenge and had introduced the politics of serving the people. He said the law-and-order situation in the country had improved during the PML-N government.

He said that the country’s Sui gas reserves were running out, so to meet the country’s needs, the government signed an agreement to import RLNG from Qatar.

He said, “It is more expensive than Sui gas and cheaper than LPG and this will increase gas bills.”

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026