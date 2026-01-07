Three shot, injured in robberies

ISLAMABAD: Robbers shot and injured three persons in two separate incidents while armed men looted cash and valuables worth over Rs15 million in the capital, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, robbers shot and injured a man and his nephew during a robbery at G-15/3.

Four persons armed with weapons intercepted Ameer Mukhtar and his nephew at the doorstops of their house when they returned on a motorcycle after buying bread from a tandoor.

The robbers held them at gunpoint and tried to loot them. However, Mukhtar and his nephew put up resistance on which the armed men started beating them.

In the meantime, family members came out of the house and also put up resistance. As a result, the robbers opened fire, injuring Mukhtar’s cousin Khan Zada and the nephew. The robbers then escaped on their bikes.

Likewise, a gang of robbers shot and injured a man during a robbery at PTCL exchange in Rawal Town and looted cash, a motorcycle and mobile phones.

The four persons armed with weapons raided the exchange and held up two security guards at gunpoint. The robbers beat up the guards and tied them with wires besides cutting the power supply lines.

Later, they took away the motorcycle of a guard, Matiur Rehman, two mobile phones and Rs10,000.

The gunmen also took away the PTCL exchange’s cables.

While escaping from the spot, they also shot and injured Rehman.

Moreover, robbers looted cash and valuables worth Rs14million from a house at Korang. The robbers held up one of the residents of the house by calling him outside after telling him that they were from a courier service.

Later, they entered the house and held up the other members of the family at gunpoint. During their hours-long stay, the robbers ransacked the house and looted 15 tola gold worth Rs6 million, three iPhones, cash Rs50,000, a 9mm pistol and four watches.

They also forcibly transferred Rs6 million, Rs2 million and Rs50,000 from the bank accounts of the inmates.

Meanwhile, three robbers looted Rs1.2 million from an egg godown located near the Bhara Kahu police station.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026