E-Paper | July 19, 2026

High-level Senate delegation to visit US from Jan 20

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A high-level Senate delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Senator Syedaal Khan, will undertake an official visit to the United States from January 20 to 25, 2026, the Senate Secretariat said on Tuesday.

The development comes after Pakistan-US relations saw a notable thaw in 2025, a year marked by high-level engagement, strategic recalibrations, and complex regional developments.

The Secretariat termed the visit a “historic milestone” in Pak–US parliamentary relations, signifying the “beginning of a new institutional chapter in bilateral engagement”.

According to the statement, the visit was organised under the auspices of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA. It will also include the United States–Pakistan Inter-Parliamentary Group for the first time.

“This development represents a major achievement of strategic and non-traditional parliamentary diplomacy,” the statement said, adding that the visit “reflects a shared commitment to strengthening democratic institutions through direct engagement between elected legislatures”.

The Secretariat added that the initiative came at a “critical juncture” of global and regional transformation, particularly in South Asia and the Middle East.

It further said that the visit would be undertaken with clearly defined strategic objectives, including the “establishment of a permanent institutional mechanism” for sustained inter-parliamentary dialogue between the US Congress and the Senate of Pakistan.

“The delegation aims to promote democratic values, exchange best legislative practices, enhance parliamentary oversight, and strengthen institutional cooperation beyond traditional executive-level diplomacy,” it said.

The Secretariat said that the visit would also focus on engaging with the Pakistani-American community to present the country’s parliamentary perspective on regional and global issues, while advancing scientific, cultural, and policy-oriented cooperation.

No Pakistani parliamentary delegation has held formal engagements at the Rayburn House Office Building under the auspices of the US Congress in the 77-year history of Pakistan–US relations.

The Secretariat said that the program would also include a press conference and media engagements at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C., as well as community and policy receptions in New Jersey.

It further said the visit would lay the foundation for regular parliamentary exchanges, enhanced legislative cooperation, and a sustainable institutional partnership between Pakistan and the United States—anchored in mutual respect, democratic principles, and long-term strategic engagement.

In April last year, a US Congressional delegation visited Pakistan, describing their visit as “highly successful and productive”.

The delegation, comprising Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson, held meetings with senior Pakistani officials, including Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Pakistan

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 06, 2026 04:47pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Recommend 0
Kesar
Jan 06, 2026 05:58pm
“The delegation aims to promote democratic values, exchange best legislative practices, enhance parliamentary oversight, and strengthen institutional cooperation beyond traditional executive-level diplomacy,” - surely a typo here!
Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Jan 06, 2026 06:28pm
Pakistan-USA are great friends since 1947 until now, Pakistani parliamentarians and senators often visit Washington DC and same way USA senators and congressman visit Islamabad as well. Let’s keep good relationships between both countries stronger and friendly for ever.
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jan 06, 2026 07:42pm
Evidently Pakistan's establishment & ruling class haven't learnt any thing from the history. Under Musharraf 's rule Pakistan became active partner of the US against Taliban of Afghanistan, resulting in the loss of thousands lives including armed forces and civilians. What did Pakistan achieve? A distrust of Afghans .
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Jan 06, 2026 07:50pm
The US needs Pakistan cooperation in counterterrorism and currently, with peacekeeping in Gaza, which is a tall order, given the sticky circumstances. Any US official interaction with Pakistan is just transitional and nothing else.
Recommend 0
Moud
Jan 06, 2026 08:43pm
What is the purpose of this high level delegation visite of USA under the present high level international tension?
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan
Jan 06, 2026 09:20pm
please stop squandering poor Pakistan's money as no clear benefits outlined.
Recommend 0
Vellala Oli
Jan 07, 2026 06:54am
Senator Syedaal Khan visit to the US should be in Feb not january 20 to 25. The Senate Secretariat needs to take cognizance of TN state of union address!!
Recommend 0

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