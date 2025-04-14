US lawmakers optimistic for stronger Pakistan ties after ‘highly productive’ visit

A United States congressional delegation on Monday described its visit to Pakistan as “highly successful and productive”, expressing optimism for stronger Pakistan-US relations in the future.

Pakistan and the US have delicate and complex ties, shaped by shared security concerns and divergent strategic priorities.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir separately met the delegation of US congressmen in the twin cities yesterday to emphasise the country’s commitment to regional security, defence cooperation and counterterrorism.

Yesterday’s meetings took place as the government is set to send a high-level delegation to the US to promote trade relations and discuss a 29 per cent tariff that was recently imposed on goods exported to the US.

The US delegation — the first high-level group from Capitol Hill to visit Pakistan in almost two years — also met Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday.

The delegation comprised Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson. Suozzi heads the Pakistan Caucus at the Congress.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Congressman Bergman highlighted the strategic importance of the relationship between the two countries, stating that the significance of the partnership was “undeniable” and would remain relevant in the years to come.

He underscored that the positive impact of enhanced cooperation would not be limited to Pakistan and the US but would also extend to other developing regions around the world.

“We are working in specific sectors and promoting partnerships. One such critical area is mineral development,” Bergman said, according to APP, adding that this collaboration would lay the “foundation for robust industries that could benefit not only Pakistan but the global economy”.

He further noted that new mining technologies and innovative products were essential for future industrial growth, emphasising shared values between the two countries.

“Our relationship is vital because both nations believe in the principles of freedom,” he remarked.

Congressman Suozzi said that the visit had been “remarkable” and they were grateful for the warm welcome extended to the delegation.

He called for building bilateral relations on strong foundations, acknowledging the role of the Pakistani diaspora in the US.

“We see Pakistani immigrants as ambassadors who have excelled on American soil,” he said.

He praised the people as hardworking, educated, and family-oriented individuals, and stressed the importance of joint efforts to promote economic security and activity between the countries.

Congressman Jackson also lauded the visit, saying, “I witnessed the spirit of faith, unity, and discipline in Pakistan.”

He termed the visit a unique opportunity to strengthen ties based on shared history and mutual trust.

“I firmly believe that Pakistan has a very bright future,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to deepening relations, expanding cooperation, and supporting the country’s progress.