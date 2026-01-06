Makers seek govt support for mobile policy

ISLAMABAD: Mobile manufacturers have demanded that the government share equal responsibility to make the new Mobile and Electronics Manufactur­ing Policy 2026-33 successful.

The Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMPMA) also agreed on Monday to assemble mobile phone motherboards in the country if the mutually agreed policy is approved.

It was agreed in a meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan.

“If we have 75 per cent localisation, foreign investment will be encouraged in high-tech manufacturing. Our aim is to have $1 billion in exports of mobile phones along with accessories in five years, and start chip manufacturing by 2033,” the SAPM said.

He added, “Many technologies, including chip-making, will not remain niche in the future, but we have to start now.”

The policy has proposed rebate on the export of mobile phones by allowing a fixed and non-discretionary 8pc R&D allowance.

The policy also proposed a ban on 2G handset manufacturing, which accounted for up to 47pc of total sets assembled in the country.

The presentation to the SAPM was given by Amir Allawala, a senior member of the association.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026