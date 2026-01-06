Water tanker runs over, kills boy

KARACHI: A water tanker ran over and killed a seven-year-old boy in Manghopir on Monday, police and rescue services officials said.

West SSP Tariq Illahi Mastoi said the driver of the tanker (JZ-6772) was speeding when he hit the minor boy, identified as Arif Abbas. As a result, Abbas sustained critical wounds and died on the spot, the officer added.

Police took timely action and apprehended the tanker driver, Wazir Mohammed, and impounded the heavy vehicle, said a police statement.

Man dies by suicide

A young man died by suicide in North Nazimabad on Monday, police said.

Taimuria SHO Shahid Baloch told Dawn that Mohammed Shehzad, 35, was “upset” for the last three months after his engagement was called off and the woman was married to someone else. Moreover, the deceased was jobless and was living at his sister’s house in Block-L.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026