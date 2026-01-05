1 killed, 16 injured in Panjgur IED attack

QUETTA: An improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Balochistan’s Panjgur district on Monday killed one and injured 16 others.

Panjgur Assistant Commissioner Amir Jan said the IED was planted in a motorbike and added that three of the injured are in serious condition. “Two children are also among the injured.“

According to local police officials, a Frontier Corps vehicle, which was the probable target, escaped the attack and all personnel were safe.

A senior official of the local administration, on condition of anonymity, told Dawn that the motorbike laden with the IED was parked near a pushcart in the main bazaar.

Another police official elaborated that the blast appeared to have been carried out through remote control.

Despite record militant deaths , Pakistan saw a sharp escalation in militant violence in 2025, with terrorist attacks rising by 34 per cent and terrorism-related fatalities increasing by 21pc year on year, according to data released by the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies. As many as 699 terrorist attacks were recorded countrywide during the year.