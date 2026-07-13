E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Ambassador Siddiqui presents credentials to ECO secretary general in Tehran, reaffirms Pakistan's commitment

News Desk Published Updated
Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (R), presenting his credentials to ECO Secretary General Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan (L) in Tehran.
Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (R), presenting his credentials to ECO Secretary General Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan (L) in Tehran.
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Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui on Monday presented his credentials to the secretary general of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the organisation in Tehran.

The ECO is an intergovernmental organisation that promotes economic cooperation, trade and development among its member states. Pakistan, Iran and Türkiye, along with several other regional countries, are members of the organisation.

According to a press release, Ambassador Siddiqui, Pakistan’s envoy to Iran, presented his credentials to ECO Secretary General Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan at the ECO Secretariat in the Iranian capital.

During the meeting, Ambassador Siddiqui reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the ECO as one of its founding members, the release said.

“He underscored Pakistan’s determination to further strengthen, diversify, and reinvigorate the Organisation in close coordination with all Member States,” added the statement.

The release stated that the two sides also discussed preparations for the forthcoming ministerial meeting, which Pakistan will host under its chairmanship.

“Ambassador Siddiqui emphasised the pivotal role that the ECO can play in promoting intra-regional trade, economic integration, and regional connectivity, while expanding its engagement with other regions, particularly in light of the evolving regional and global landscape,” it read.

Ambassador Siddiqui also commended the ECO secretary general for his able leadership and stewardship of the organisation, the release concluded.

Pakistan recently appointed Ambassador Siddiqui as its ambassador to neighbouring Iran. Before assuming his current post, he served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Bangladesh.

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